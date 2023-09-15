Here are the 3 plants where UAW workers are instructed to begin striking at midnight

United Auto Workers members march at a rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has made of General Motors, Stellantis and Ford demands that even the UAW's president has called audacious are edging it closer to a strike when its current contract ends Sept. 14. (AP Photo/Mike Householder, File)

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers are expected to begin a strike against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, and their first move is to have workers at three specific plants walk out at midnight.

UAW President Shawn Fain went on Facebook Live at 10 p.m. Thursday -- two hours before the strike deadline -- and instructed the workers at GM Wentzville Assembly, the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (final assembly and paint only) to strike when the old contracts expire.

“These three units are being called to stand up and walk out on strike at midnight tonight,” Fain said.

His request was made under the assumption that a deal isn’t reached by the 11:59 p.m. deadline. Judging by Fain’s comments and a statement released by Ford shortly after 10 p.m., the two sides are still far apart.

“We’ve been working hard to try to reach a deal for economic and social justice for our workers,” Fain said. “UAW family, that deadline is nearly here. Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once.”

GM Wentzville Assembly is in Wentzville, Missouri. There are about 3,600 UAW members at the plant.

The Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex has about 5,800 UAW members.

The final assembly and pain division of the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant includes about 3,300 UAW members.

UAW workers at plants other than the three singled out by Fain are being directed to continue working under an expired agreement. There will be no contract extension.

Fain said those who continue working cannot be fired or disciplined without reason. Management can’t change the terms and conditions of work in their plants.

The strategy behind the “stand up” strike is to keep the three companies guessing and give the UAW maximum negotiating leverage, Fain said.

He plans to join striking workers at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant at midnight.

A mass rally at the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts Center is planned for 4 p.m. Friday.

You can watch Fain’s full comments below.