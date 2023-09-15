Man targeting Sam’s Club stores across Michigan charged on 5 counts of organized retail fraud

Kevin Tansil, 64, from Detroit, was charged on five counts of organized retail fraud for his role in an alleged theft and resale ring targeting Sam’s Club stores across mid and southeast Michigan.

Officials said Tansil was a part of the “Push Out” thefts that were investigated in April by Michigan State Police and Sam’s Club investigators.

Officials began investigating the group observed entering locations and conducting robberies by loading carts with merchandise and simply walking out the front door without making any purchase.

Police said the 64-year-old man allegedly committed such thefts at Auburn Hills, Grand Blanc, Lansing, and Ypsilanti locations.

The targeted merchandise included bottled liquor, electronic equipment, and seafood.

Officials alleged the group to be responsible for stealing more than $80,000 worth of product with the intent to resell the product.

The Attorney General’s newly established Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Unit operates with Michigan State Police as the “FORCE” team.

“Our FORCE Team and the Organized Retail Crime Unit are working hand in hand with retail companies to investigate and prosecute these coordinated theft and resale schemes,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “In only its first year of operation, the FORCE Team has already brought multiple charges against the operators of these often sophisticated crime rings that cost Michigan retailers millions of dollars every year.”