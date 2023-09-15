Treat Dreams to close Detroit Midtown ice cream shop after 8 years

A popular ice cream shop in Detroit’s Midtown is closing after eight years in the Cass Corridor.

Treat Dreams said its last day in Midtown will be Sunday, Sept. 17.

“We have enjoyed meeting each and every one of you since opening in April 2015. We are so appreciative to all of you for letting us be a part of the neighborhood,” the owner, Scott Moloney, posted on Facebook. “We are currently in conversation with area businesses about selling our pints in the Midtown area. Please stay posted for further updates.”

Treat Dreams will still have open ice cream shops at locations in Ferndale, Madison Heights and Grosse Pointe Woods. The ice cream company itself has been around since 2010.

---> Beloved Detroit pizza shop plans new location in Oakland County