Beloved Detroit pizza shop plans new location in Oakland County

A fan-favorite pizza joint in Detroit is expanding to a second location in Oakland County.

Pie Sci, known for their unique pizza combos, announced this week plans to open a second location over in Oak Park, at 8140 W. Nine Mile Road. The original shop is in the Woodbridge neighborhood (5163 Trumbull).

“Pie-Sci 2, aka Pie-Sci North, aka Pie-Sci Oak Park will be arriving later this year,” they posted on Instagram. “We will keep you all updated with the progress.”

It’s pizza and science, and it couldn’t be more delicious.

Pie Sci has been open in Woodbridge since 2016. The new location could be open by Thanksgiving, or at some point this winter, according to the Metro Times.

