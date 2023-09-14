68º
Beloved Detroit pizza shop plans new location in Oakland County

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Oak Park, Pizza, Developing News
Roasted Red Stepper - red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, feta, cracked black pepper (Pie Sci)

A fan-favorite pizza joint in Detroit is expanding to a second location in Oakland County.

Pie Sci, known for their unique pizza combos, announced this week plans to open a second location over in Oak Park, at 8140 W. Nine Mile Road. The original shop is in the Woodbridge neighborhood (5163 Trumbull).

“Pie-Sci 2, aka Pie-Sci North, aka Pie-Sci Oak Park will be arriving later this year,” they posted on Instagram. “We will keep you all updated with the progress.”

It’s pizza and science, and it couldn’t be more delicious.

Pie Sci has been open in Woodbridge since 2016. The new location could be open by Thanksgiving, or at some point this winter, according to the Metro Times.

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

