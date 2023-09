Police are investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old who was shot in the face in Dearborn Heights.

The shooting occurred Monday (Sept. 18) on Greenfield Road.

Police said the shooting occurred after a massive fight between teenagers.

Family members said the teen is listed in critical condition.

There is no word on who the shooter was or their location at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.