Auto supplier warns 290 layoffs possible at 4 Michigan facilities amid UAW strike

FLINT, MI - SEPTEMBER 16: United Auto Workers (UAW) strike signs are shown at a gate at the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant after the UAW declared a national strike against GM at midnight on September 16, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT – An automotive supplier is expecting to lay off more than 290 employees from four Michigan facilities beginning in October, according to a formal document submitted to the state last week.

CIE Newcor, which calls itself a tier one and tier two auto supplier, said Thursday, Sept. 14 that 293 layoffs are possible due to the recent United Auto Workers union’s strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers. The company expects to temporarily lay off employees for one month starting Oct. 2 at facilities in Corunna, Owosso and Clifford.

The announcement was made just before the UAW initiated its historic strike on Sept. 15, with auto workers simultaneously striking at General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Stellantis. The parties were unable to reach a new agreement by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14, when the union’s contracts with each of the Big Three expired.

Though the union represents 146,000 auto workers nationwide, not all of them are striking at once. The UAW is calling this a “stand up strike,” and defines it as “a strike that grows over time, giving our national negotiators maximum leverage and maximum flexibility to win a record contract.”

Only workers at GM Wentzville Assembly, the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (final assembly and paint only) were striking as of Monday, Sept. 18, officials said. A full strike is still possible, but the union is starting with the smaller strikes.

Depending how long the strike lasts, CIE Newcor said it may also temporarily close facilities amid the anticipated layoffs. It’s possible that the strike could end before these layoffs are scheduled to begin. Read CIE Newcor’s document announcing the anticipated layoffs down below.

It’s currently unknown how long the strike UAW might last. The union resumed negotiations with automakers over the weekend, and was expected to ramp up talks with the Big Three on Monday.

This year, the UAW is calling on automakers to fulfill a more aggressive list of demands, arguing the Big Three have acquired billions in record profits in recent years that haven’t translated to better pay or benefits for employees. The companies have pushed back against the union’s demands of a more than 40% wage increase, an end to tiered wages, pension restoration and more, citing the companies’ ongoing, massive investment in electric vehicles.

More: Historic UAW strike continues against Detroit’s Big Three automakers: What to know

CIE Newcor announcement