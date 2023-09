DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Eastpointe.

Samantha Guinther has not been heard from or seen since Sunday (June 18).

Samantha Guinther Details Age 47 Height 5′3″ Hair Brown Weight 180

Anyone with information should contact the Eastpointe Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 586-445-9435 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage