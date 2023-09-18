67º
Join Insider

Local News

Trooper attack, spit on by 2 women inside Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit

Women were in their early 20s

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit
Two women attacked and spat on a Trooper inside Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit.

DETROIT – Two women attacked and spat on a Trooper inside Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit.

The attack occurred Saturday (Sept. 16) at 11:40 p.m. to a Metro South Trooper who was assigned to the casino floor detail to assist security with an angry woman.

Officials say they were speaking to the irate woman when she spit on one of the Troopers.

While Troopers were arresting the woman who spit on them, police say another female assaulted the Trooper.

Officials say both women, ages 21 and 22, were not injured.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter