Trooper attack, spit on by 2 women inside Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit

DETROIT – Two women attacked and spat on a Trooper inside Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit.

The attack occurred Saturday (Sept. 16) at 11:40 p.m. to a Metro South Trooper who was assigned to the casino floor detail to assist security with an angry woman.

Officials say they were speaking to the irate woman when she spit on one of the Troopers.

While Troopers were arresting the woman who spit on them, police say another female assaulted the Trooper.

Officials say both women, ages 21 and 22, were not injured.