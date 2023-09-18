68º
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in bank robbery

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a Sept. 16, 2023 bank robbery. (WDIV)

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Scio Township.

The incident happened at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the DFCU located on Jackson Road. According to authorities, the person entered the bank, slid a note across the counter and demanded money before leaving in a black SUV.

The suspect was wearing a dark blue baseball hat, black sunglasses, a black surgical mask, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and an Amazon Prime shirt/vest.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 734-973-7711.

