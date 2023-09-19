Mother who helped family attack 2 Shelby Township officers in Utica receives assault charge

The mother who helped her family assault two Shelby Township police officers at their Utica home has been charged.

The incident occurred Saturday (Sept. 9) when the two officers went to the home of the two juveniles who were suspects in a shooting at a vehicle.

Officials said when they arrived and attempted to tow their vehicles, Sam Kassab became verbally upset and tried to block the tow truck.

It is alleged that Sam Kassab’s wife, Manal Kassab, 46, and their 16-year-old and 15-year-old sons assaulted the two Shelby Township police officers during the altercation.

On Monday (Sept. 18), Manal was charged with assault; her husband and their two sons were charged last week stemming from the altercation.

The assault charge for Manal consists of assaulting, resisting, and obstructing a police officer is a two-year felony. She was charged in Shelby District Court, where she received a $50,000, 10% bond.

A probable cause Hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 9 a.m.

Sam, 55, was charged with:

Assaulting, obstructing a police officer causing serious impairment (15-year felony)

Assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer causing injury (four-year felony)

Assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer (two-year felony)

On Monday, Sept. 13, Sam was charged in Shelby District Court, where he received a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 9 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m.

The 16-year-old son was charged with three counts of resisting obstructing a police officer (two-year felony).

He received a $500 cash/surety, or 10% bond, with conditions that he follow the rules at home, school, and the law of the State of Michigan.

The 15-year old juvenile was charged with:

Assaulting, obstructing a police officer causing serious impairment (15-year felony)

Assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer causing injury (four-year felony)

Assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer (two-year felony)

Assault and battery (93-day misdemeanor)

The 15-year-old son received a $500 cash/surety, or 10% bond, with conditions that he follows the rules at home, school, and the law of the State of Michigan.

The two sons have a pretrial hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m.

“We will never tolerate any violent or assaultive behavior towards those who protect and serve our communities,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “Our commitment to preserving the safety and well-being of law enforcement officers remains unwavering. It is crucial that we address such incidents with the utmost seriousness.”