UAW: More workers to strike if ‘serious progress’ isn’t made with Big Three by Friday

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers union is preparing to announce more strikes if negotiations with Detroit’s Big Three automakers don’t progress by the end of the week, the union president announced Monday.

For the first time in history, the UAW is simultaneously striking at Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis -- but only about 13,000 of the 146,000 union-represented autoworkers were asked to kick off the strike. The union plans to incorporate more workers and facilities into the strike as needed for leverage in what they’re calling a “stand up strike.”

Since Friday, Sept. 15, UAW workers have been striking at three facilities: the GM Wentzville Assembly, the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (final assembly and paint only). More UAW members may be called on to strike as early as Friday, however, due to the union president’s latest ultimatum.

In a video posted to Facebook on Monday, UAW President Shawn Fain threatened that more strikes are coming if both sides don’t “make serious progress by noon on Friday, Sept. 22.” Fain, who has been vocal about his disapproval of the Big Three’s approach to negotiations, maintains that the automakers have been “dragging” out this year’s talks, which began in July.

The UAW and the automakers failed to reach a new agreement by their Sept. 14 deadline, and the union opted not to extend contracts with any of the companies. Ford, GM and Stellantis have made counter proposals to the UAW’s aggressive list of demands, but none of the offers have satisfied union leaders so far.

After initially countering the UAW’s more than 40% wage increase ask with increases of 15% or below, the union has since lowered its demand to a 36% wage increase, and the companies upped their percentages -- though not enough for the union. The UAW and the companies still remain far apart on the issues of wage, cost of living adjustments, pensions, and other benefits.

Both sides agreed to resume negotiations after the strike was called last week, and have been talking since. But Fain has threatened that the talks must progress significantly this week if carmakers want to avoid more strikes.

Fain did not identify how many workers or facilities could be added to the strike on Friday, Sept. 22. He also did not specify what “serious progress” means to him and the union.

If more autoworkers are called to strike on Friday, those on strike will still remain on strike, Fain said.

The new UAW president has taken a more aggressive approach to negotiations with carmakers this year, claiming the Big Three have experienced huge profit hikes that haven’t translated to better pay or benefits for autoworkers for years. Automakers counter those arguments by citing their ongoing and massive investments in the shift to electric vehicles.

The UAW calculates that the Big Three made a combined total of $21 billion in profit in the first half of 2023, and a combined $250 billion in American profits in the last 10 years. In comparison, Fain says employee wages have increased just 6% over the last four years.

