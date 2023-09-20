One Detroit Partnership crime crackdown yields results on violence across city

The initiative began on Memorial Day and ended on Labor Day.

DETROIT – The One Detroit Partnership brings together state, local, and federal agencies to help address violent crimes in the city.

State, local, and federal agencies banded together this summer to target high-crime neighborhoods, and on Wednesday (Sept. 20), they revealed their results.

The initiative seems to have a made a difference.

“To have 119 fewer victims of violent crime is important because every single person matters, everybody matters, every family affected matters,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.

Ison clarified that violent crime is down due to the One Detroit Violence Reduction Partnership.

The program recently focused on the areas hit hardest by crime, which are the 8th and 9th precincts.

From June 1 to Aug. 31, the 8th precinct saw nearly a 20% reduction in violent crimes. In the 9th precinct, there was an 11% reduction.

In total, there were 14 fewer gunshot victims, which is an 18% reduction in that category overall.

However, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the best way to gauge things will be if the downward trend in violence continues into 2024.

“The true test to us is going to be 2024,” said Duggan. “And this is really going to decide whether there’s a short-term blip we’re finally starting to change the level of violence in the city.”

Detroiter Donnie Ramsey is staying optimistic that it will.

“Hope for the best, and let’s see what happens,” said Ramsey.

Also, due to the initiative, 22 people were charged with federal firearm offenses.