2 arrested following failed home invasion, armed robbery, police chase in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police in Ann Arbor have taken two men into custody after a police chase ended in a crash early Thursday, Sept. 21.

According to authorities, an armed robbery was reported at about 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of S Main and Washington streets. Police said two women were standing on the sidewalk when a northbound vehicle suddenly made a U-turn and parked next to them. The driver and a passenger wearing a ski mask reportedly got out of the vehicle with a gun and a knife and demanded money from the women. Once they handed cash over, the suspects returned to the vehicle and drove off.

The suspects were described as young men. The women were not injured in the incident.

Police said an officer spotted a blue Chevrolet Cruze at a gas station on Main Street with a passenger inside wearing a ski mask. The vehicle fled westbound on William Street and after a short police chase, the vehicle crashed at Allmendinger Park.

Police said two men fled the scene on foot while a 20-year-old man from Saline remained at the scene. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A riffle was recovered from the vehicle.

During the investigation, police said they learned about an attempted home invasion that happened at about 2 a.m. at a residence located near the intersection of Arbordale Street and Ivydale Avenue. The homeowner reportedly heard his car alarm go off and had someone bang on his front door. When he opened the door, they attempted to force their way into the house, but the homeowner was able to fight them off and lock the front door.

The suspects allegedly damaged his vehicle before leaving the scene. Police believe they were the same people who committed the armed robbery on Main Street.

At about 4:30 a.m., police located a 22-year-old man from Ypsilanti walking on Main Street who was identified as a suspect. He was taken into custody without incident. Police said he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest in Washtenaw County.

The third suspect has been identified but remains on the loose. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939.