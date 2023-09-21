More plants idled due to targeted strikes against Detroit Big 3 means layoffs for over 2K UAW workers

Talks are ongoing between the UAW and Detroit Big Three, but only Stellantis has come up with a new offer—the only automaker to do so since the strike was called last week.

General Motors, late Tuesday (Sept. 19) sent out what it’s calling Myth vs. Reality information, which addresses the UAW’s talking points one by one.

Meanwhile, what is called “Practice Pickets” are popping up all over the country, including one in front of Stellantis HQ in Auburn Hills.

The pickets are brief, about one to two hours, but they’re dibeto show the bargaining teams support.

“We’re in solidarity 100%, whatever Mr. Shawn Fain tells us to do, we’ll do,” said Aaron Schreve, Local 412.

Meanwhile, more autoworkers are being sent home on layoff. Tuesday, Stellantis said workers at its Perrysburg, Ohio facility were sent home, and it anticipates layoffs at Kokomo, Indiana, as well.

General Motors sent 2,000 workers home from its Fairfax plant in Kansas City, KS.

“We continue to negotiate with the UAW. Our focus has not wavered on reaching a deal that rewards our employees, allows us to create great value for customers from Ford’s unique position as the most American automaker and enables Ford to invest and grow.” Daniel Barbossa, Ford Communications