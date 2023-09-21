Summit aims to empower youth leaders in Detroit, connect them to business community

L!Fe Leaders in Detroit will aim to connect youth to business leaders in the community during its annual Youth Summit this weekend. Courtesy photo

Logan Newman said it’s a place where impact is earned, not given.

For the past four years, L!Fe Leaders in Detroit, an organization that aims to empower youth in the city by connecting them to business and other leaders, has held a Youth Summit to provide additional networking opportunities.

“While the summit aims to create the platform and space for meaningful conversation, what it actually does is provide opportunity for Detroiters our age to feel a sense of belonging in their community, and empowerment in themselves,” said Newman, who works for L!Fe Leaders as associate director for media and communications.

This year’s event will be held on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Mike Ilitch School of Business, and it figures to once again be transformational for those in attendance.

“From a statistics standpoint, our summit has impacted over 200 youth, connected with over a hundred community organizations, provided over $5,000 in scholarships, and exposed accessible pathways for current and future leaders to travel,” Newman said.

This year, Newman said there will be two panels highlighting the state of the city. Key speakers for one panel will be Detroit city council president Mary Sheffield and Nicole Brown from Detroit Future City, a nonprofit organization.

There will also be another panel that will be a youth-led panel consisting of emerging leaders with the theme “Invent Your Future.”

“This panel consists of a group of brilliant emerging leaders that are doing phenomenal work in Detroit,” Newman said.

For more information or to register, click or tap here.