Strike drags on for Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers

"If we don’t fight now there won’t be anything to fight for in the future.”

DETROIT – A small, but determined group of UAW were picketing Friday, Sept. 22, outside the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, across from the Renaissance Center.

They’re customer service workers and claims specialists for the insurance provider, not the striking autoworkers who have been making the national headlines.

“I mean, they’re the Big Three, so they’re going to have that attention,” said Maurice Starr. “So as much as we see it, we’re focused on what we’re fighting for.”

After entering negotiations over the summer, more than a thousand Blue Cross Blue Shield workers walked off the job in September. They want to abolish the multi-tiered pay structure, stop the outsourcing of jobs, increase pay and enhance retiree benefits.

“We’re feeling it, we felt it before the strike though, so that’s the key thing,” Starr said. “It’s not that we weren’t in the same state before, but if we don’t fight now there won’t be anything to fight for in the future.”

Belinda Clad has been with Blue Cross Blue Shield for 26 years. She’s a tier-one worker.

“I could be in their shoes. It could be I’m the second tier and I would want someone to fight for what I’m out here fighting for,” Clad said.

“We just need everyone’s support,” Starr said. “The honks, the chants, we appreciate that.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan released the following statement: