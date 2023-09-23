72º
Local News

47-year-old Redford Township man killed in I-96 crash in Detroit

Driver pronounced dead on scene

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Crash
Michigan State Police release photo of deadly crash that happened at 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, on westbound I-96 near Evergreen Road in Detroit. (Michigan State Police)

DETROIT – A 47-year-old Redford Township man was killed in a crash on I-96 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, on westbound I-96 near Evergreen Road in Detroit.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators said the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control on the curve and struck both the left and right concrete barriers.

The vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder. Police said the driver’s family has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

