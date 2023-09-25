Closures on I-375, I-94, I-75 in Detroit this week: What drivers should know

DETROIT – Several freeway stretches and ramps are closing this week in the Detroit area for construction work.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 25, the following closures are expected to impact drivers throughout the week:

I-375 closures

NB I-375 from Jefferson Avenue to Lafayette Street : Closed for construction from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SB I-375 from Lafayette Street to Jefferson Avenue : Closed for construction from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SB I-375 ramp to Madison: Closed for construction starting 7 a.m. Monday, and lasting through 7 a.m. Friday.

I-94 closures

EB I-94 from Michigan Avenue to Livernois : Closed for construction from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

NB Lonyo Street ramp to EB I-94 : Closed for construction from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

EB Michigan Avenue ramp to EB I-94 : Closed for construction from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday (into Thursday morning).

NB Wyoming Avenue ramp to EB I-94 : Closed for construction from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday (into Thursday morning).

NB Weir Street ramp to EB I-94 : Closed for construction from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday (into Thursday morning).

SB Rotunda Drive ramp to EB I-94: Closed for construction from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday (into Thursday morning).

I-75 closures

SB I-75 ramp to Madison: Closed for construction all day Monday through Friday.

M-10-related closures

EB/WB Calvert Street from M-10 Service Drive to Woodrow Wilson Street : Closed for permit work for several weeks; starts at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 and lasts through 7 a.m. on Nov. 9.

WB Chicago Street ramp to NB M-10 (Lodge Freeway) : Closed for construction for several weeks; starts at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 and lasts through 7 a.m. on Nov. 9.

EB Webb Street ramp to SB M-10 (Lodge Freeway): Closed for permit work for several weeks; starts at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 and lasts through 7 a.m. on Nov. 9.

Check out our real-time traffic map here.

See the Michigan Department of Transportation’s complete list of construction-related closures here.