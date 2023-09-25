Court rules new evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case can’t be used

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Michigan court has ruled that some evidence gathered against the suspect in the death of Danielle Stislicki can’t be used.

It’s a major blow to the prosecution and a huge win for Floyd Galloway, the former security guard charged with Stislicki’s murder.

Galloway became a suspect in her murder early on since he was one of the last people seen with her. His attorney had him take a lie detector test. The person who gave the test was reportedly so disturbed by what Galloway had said, that he shared that information with Troy Police Chief Gary Mayer, who allegedly shared it with Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus, who was investigating the case.

Nebus reportedly dispatched detectives to search for clues, who allegedly found Stislicki’s keys and fitness tracker, and some security footage that put Galloway in the area.

Stislicki’s phone was never recovered.

Over the past few months, both the prosecution and the defense have been fighting over whether that evidence could be used in the trial. An appeals court concluded Monday, Sept. 25, that what was obtained was done in a way that violated Galloway’s attorney-client privilege and cannot be used.

Stislicki’s keys, Fitbit, the security footage and testimony that put Galloway in the area cannot be used.

Records from Stislicki’s phone are admissible because the records were obtained from a search warrant before the lie detector operator shared what he heard with police.

Galloway is currently serving 16-35 years for the kidnapping, assault and sexual assault of a woman who was jogging in Hines Park. That assault happened a few months before Stislicki vanished. That crime and conviction can’t be shared in court in Stislicki’s murder after a judge ruled they were not similar crimes.