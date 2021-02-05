Court rules Floyd Galloway’s past crime is inadmissible in Danielle Stislicki murder case

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – There have been new developments in the case against Floyd Galloway, the man charged in the murder of Danielle Stislicki.

On Friday, a court of appeals ruled that part of Galloway’s past cannot be introduced in as evidence. Galloway’s admission to sexually attacking a jogger has been ruled as non-admissible, as he faces the charge of murder in a separate case.

Galloway is currently in prison. He pled guilty to attacking a female jogger in Hines Park in Livonia and was he was sentenced to prison for 16 to 35 years. At that time, he was considered a person of interest in Stislicki’s disappearance.

The ruling made on Friday means that when Galloway goes to trial for Stislicki’s murder, his guilty plea in the other case can not be brought up in court.

Ad

READ: One of last people to see Danielle Stislicki testifies he saw her with Floyd Galloway

According to the ruling, the court rejected the prosecution’s argument that the attack on the jogger showed a common plan or scheme because there was no striking similarity between the two crimes.

The prosecution argued that the Hines Park crime was “admissible for the proper purposes of showing defendant’s motive, intent, lack of accident, identity and common scheme.” The appeals court disagreed.

READ: Danielle Stislicki’s grandmother, friend open up about her mysterious disappearance 4 years later

Ad

Danielle Stislicki disappeared Dec. 2, 2016. Her body was never found. Prosecutor’s said that Galloway was the last person ever seen with Danielle Stislicki. Galloway’s pretrial hearing in the murder of Danielle Stislicki is scheduled for March.

Danielle Stislicki’s mother told Local 4 that she wasn’t aware of the ruling. When she found out she said she still believes there is a strong enough case against Galloway to prove his guilt.

READ: Investigators share key pieces of evidence they found on day Danielle Stislicki disappeared