Dearborn partners with Google, ACCESS to offer free career training to 500 residents

The City of Dearborn has announced a new partnership to offer free career training and advancement to hundreds of residents.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said the city is partnering with Google and ACCESS to connect 500 Dearborn residents with Google Career Certificates training and help job-seekers land good-paying, high-demand jobs in growing fields at no cost.

The Google Career Certificates are available in the high-paying fields of cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management, user experience (UX) design, and now cybersecurity. To connect graduates directly to jobs, the Google Career Certificates program includes an employer consortium of over 150 companies—including Ford, Rocket Central, Verizon, and Google—that hire in the certificate fields.

“This partnership will provide our residents with the tools and resources they need to achieve economic mobility and career success at no cost to them. By bringing Google Career Certificates to our community, we are not only providing access to valuable education and training, but expanding opportunity by connecting our residents to high paying jobs in future-driven industries,” Hammoud said in a statement.

ACCESS, the nation’s largest Arab American community nonprofit, will have a major role in administering and connecting residents with the available programs.

ACCESS Youth & Education Director, Anisa Saboubah, stated, “Our commitment extends beyond just facilitating the program; we will offer personalized career consulting services to assist individuals in choosing the most suitable certification that aligns with their career aspirations. Through our holistic approach, which includes barrier removal, we will empower each participant to achieve their full potential, advance in their careers, and ultimately improve their economic status.”

How residents can get involved

Those interested in learning more about the career certificates or signing up should contact ACCESS by phone: 313-203-3925 or or by email: googlecerts@accesscommunity.org.

Participants will need access to a computer, hand-held device or smartphone and the internet. If you do not have access to one or more of these tools, ACCESS can help. Participants must complete the certificate within 6 months. In addition to ACCESS’s program, those interested can enroll in the Google Career Certificates at grow.google/certificates.