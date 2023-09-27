4th, 5th grade students across Metro Detroit celebrate The Detroit River Water Festival

Belle Isle is playing host to yet another outdoor experience as hundreds of Detroit school students participate in The Detroit River Water Festival.

DETROIT – Belle Isle is hosting another outdoor experience as hundreds of Detroit school students participate in The Detroit River Water Festival.

The two-day event, hosted by Friends of the Detroit River, kicked off Wednesday (Sept. 27).

The free program allows kids to learn more about the water resources around us through activities.

“They’re getting samples, and right here, they’re learning about vertebrates,” said fourth-grade Davison Elementary School teacher Brandon Knox.

Students used nets to dip water samples on Belle Isle and then examined them for living organisms.

“We get to see firsthand how they interact with water and their natural resources,” said Friends of the Detroit River stewardship director Mckenzi Waliczek, who went on to say she hopes students participating will gain an interest in preservation efforts.

“Bringing this to the forefront of new minds to show hey you can grow up and do something like this, make a difference to better impact the river, and that’s what we’re trying to do here,” Waliczek said.