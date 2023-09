There's an effort to connect all 13 Huron-Clinton Metroparks with nonmotorized trails.

DETROIT – The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are looking to add more connecting trails to the 13 parks across the metro area. They’re looking for your input!

They have an initial list of the best connections they’re considering, but check out my conversation with Metroparks director Amy McMillan to see how it will work.

And check their website to give your opinion: Planning and Development – Huron-Clinton Metroparks.