Man who dragged Michigan State Police Trooper during traffic stop charged with assault

The man who dragged a Michigan State Police Trooper during a traffic stop was charged with assault of a police officer causing injury, CCW, and assault with intent to murder.

The incident occurred on Sunday (Sept. 24) at 9 a.m. when a female Trooper asked Tavion Beasley for his license and registration.

While handing over his information, the Trooper smelled marijuana in the car, causing her to ask Beasley to step outside of the vehicle, where she proceeded to search him.

The Trooper informed him that he was not supposed to smoking while operating a vehicle while also driving 92 miles per hour.

Beasley could be seen talking on the phone during the conversation with the Trooper before heading back into his car to take off.

Bodycam video was released on X, which can be seen here.

Beasley was arraigned Tuesday and is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The Trooper suffered injuries from the incident and is continuing to recover at home.