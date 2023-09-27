Multiple people injured in double rollover crash involving semi on EB I-96 near Southfield Freeway

Multiple people were injured during a double rollover crash that involved a semi-truck on eastbound I-96 near the Southfield Freeway.

The crash occurred Wednesday (Sept. 27).

Officials said during their on-scene investigation, which included witness statements, dashcam footage, and evidence revealed that the driver of a black sedan was entering the express lanes from northbound Southfield Freeway, trying to beat the semi-truck that was in the right lane from the shoulder, causing the semi to make contact before rolling over.

Due to the rollover, a second sedan was hit, causing it to roll over, police said.

“Speed isn’t always the best option when trying to merge on the freeway,” said Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mike Shaw. “It is always better to slow down and enter traffic where there is room. This is even more important around semi-trucks. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt in this crash.”

Officials said occupants of both sedans were transported to a Metro Detroit hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The freeway was closed for a portion of time, but it has since been reopened.