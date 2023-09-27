Why Northern Lights may be more frequent over Michigan in 2024

Get ready for more opportunities to see the Northern Lights!

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is increased sunspot activity in the atmosphere. It has stepped up dramatically since 2022. Scientists believe the next 18 months will hold bigger chances for the phenomenon, which is called aurora borealis, than in the last 20 years.

But with increased magnetic activity, scientists will be looking for increased possibilities that can disrupt technology. Jump into the science and check out my whole interview with Shawn Dahl, program director at NOAA in Boulder, CO.