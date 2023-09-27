Orchard Lake St. Mary’s baseball coach fired for violating student communication policy

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s head baseball coach and director of admissions, Matt Petry, has been fired for violating the school’s employee conduct policy.

Officials say Petry was fired on Monday (Sept. 25) for violating the OLS policy limiting phone and text communication outside the classroom with students to educational matters.

Petry is the son of former Detroit Tigers pitcher, current studio analyst for Bally Sports Dan Petry, and the brother of Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry.

Petry led Orchard Lake St. Mary’s to three Division 2 state titles (2015, 2019, 2021). He also won a Division 1 state championship in 2022, finishing the season undefeated at 44-0.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation.