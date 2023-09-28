Man being chased by spiders, vampires, angels arrested during home invasion in Bloomfield Township

A 41-year-old man who says spiders, vampires, and angels were chasing him during a home invasion was arrested by Bloomfield Township police.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Sept. 26) at 3 a.m. on Turtle Lake Drive when Jacob Vore, 41, from Keego Harbor who, while on foot, used a pry bar to break into the basement window of the home.

The homeowner was awakened by the security alarm and armed himself. As the homeowner approached the top of his stairs while hearing the commotion coming from the basement, he yelled down to the intruder, who responded that spiders, vampires, and angels were chasing him.

Vore made his way up the spiral stairs towards the homeowner, who yelled at him not to come closer as he was armed with a gun.

The 41-year-old intruder challenged the homeowner to shoot him, causing the man to fire a shot down the stairs, but he missed, causing Vore to retreat back into the basement.

When officers approached the rear of the home, Vore exited the residence and was ordered to the ground, where he was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Bloomfield Township Police Department.

Police said they watched video surveillance, which showed Vore holding a carving knife from the knife block in the basement kitchen.

Officials said the 41-year-old man was holding the knife as he approached the stairs.

“I broke into the house,” said Vore during a police interview. “I wasn’t there to hurt anybody.”

Vore was charged at the 48th District Court on Thursday (Sept. 28) with a one-count felony warrant for a home invasion in the first degree and given a $100,0009 cash bond.