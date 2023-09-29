Free Bikes 4 Kids collection day: How to donate a bicycle in Southeast Michigan

Free Bikes 4 Kids Detroit is hosting an annual event to collect bicycles on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

FB4K has given away 10,000 bicycles as of last December. The bicycle collection locations are open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Get those dusty bikes out of the garage and get ready to bring them down to one of the donation locations,” FB4K said on its website.

The bicycles will be distributed in December. Church groups, neighborhood groups, or schools can apply to receive bicycles on behalf of the community they serve.

View bike donation locations

Free Bikes 4 Kids Detroit has drop off locations at Home Depot stores and other locations throughout Southeast Michigan.

Bicycle drop off hours are from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The orange icons on the map are Home Depot stores and the blue icons are additional donation sites.