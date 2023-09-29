Millions of dollars lost in ‘high-end burglaries’ across Oakland County

Officials believe a string of break-ins and burglaries in Oakland County are connected to organized gangs out of South America.

“They are targeting high-end items,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Authorities believe gangs in South America send people into high-end homes to steal a staggering amount of cash and jewelry. The robberies appear to be targeted and not random, Bouchard said.

Bouchard said the intelligence suggests that people entering the United States are using fake IDs to set up their lives and are here to steal.

Oakland County residents are being asked to be more aware of their surroundings and to reach out to authorities if they notice something suspicious.