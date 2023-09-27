Oakland County experiencing series of ‘high-end burglaries,’ sheriff says

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Residents are being asked to stay alert after a number of “high-end burglaries” were reported in multiple Oakland County communities, the sheriff announced Tuesday night.

Without going into much detail, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reported Tuesday that a series of high-end burglaries have recently occurred in “numerous communities” across the county. The exact areas and locations of the burglaries were not disclosed.

The sheriff said multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating the string of crimes, believed to be carried out by individuals from “well outside of Michigan.” The robberies appear to be targeted and not random, Bouchard said.

In the meantime, Oakland County residents are being asked to be more aware of their surroundings, and to reach out to authorities if they notice something suspicious. Bouchard indicated that law enforcement had increased patrols in certain areas due to the burglaries.

No other details were provided as of Wednesday morning.