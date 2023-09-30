Michigan’s Treasury Department sells unclaimed jewelry, collectibles in auction

FILE- This Sept. 6, 2017, file photo shows a tip jar with one dollar and five dollar bills and a penny in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s Treasury Department is selling unclaimed property in a public auction on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Lansing.

People were allowed to inspect auction items from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Quality Suites of Lansing at 901 Delta Commerce Drive.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, and bids can only be placed online. The auction has a variety of items including coins, currency, jewelry, and collectibles.

Payments can be made with cash, check, or MasterCard, or Discover. People can preview auction items or download a catalog of auction items at crydermanauctions.com.

Under Michigan’s Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, when the Michigan Department of Treasury receives abandoned safe deposit box contents they are to work to return them to their rightful owners or heirs. Items that are not returned can be sold at auction.

Proceeds from this auction and other unclaimed funds can be claimed by owners or heirs. They have to submit a claim for or call Michigan Unclaimed Property at 517-636-5320. More information can be found at michigan.gov/unclaimedproperty.