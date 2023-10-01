Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million on Powerball ticket from 7-Eleven store in Fraser

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

A $1 million willing Powerball ticket was sold in Michigan.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.04 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

A lucky Michigan Lottery player won $1 million by matching all five white balls on a ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven store in Fraser, Michigan.

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023: 19-30-37-44-46 and red ball number 22. The Power Play option was 2x.

Other $1 million winners were in Florida, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. People in Indiana and North Carolina won $2 million by matching five numbers and choosing the Power Play option.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. The estimated jackpot is currently at $1.04 billion with a cash value of $478.2 million.

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing at retailers throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize in an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.