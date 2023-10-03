8-year-old boy critically injured after being shot in the head on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized with critical injuries Tuesday, Oct. 3 after they had been shot in the head on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at a home located on Snowden Street just before noon after someone found an unsecured gun inside. It reportedly took about 30 minutes before anyone called 911.

Police said four children -- between the ages of 1-8 -- and four adults were home at the time of the shooting. The adults were reportedly sleeping when the gun went off.

It’s unknown if the boy had shot himself or was shot by another child.

Police said the home was known to authorities and had been investigated by Child Protective Services in the past. Additionally, one of the adults at the home reportedly had a history of arrests for carrying a weapon illegally and police believe there are multiple weapons within the home.

The gun has not yet been recovered and police are working to get a search warrant approved.

In addition to the Detroit Police Department, Child Protective Services are also investigating the incident.