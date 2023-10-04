Father taken into custody after 8-year-old boy shot in the head on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – The father of an 8-year-old boy who was shot has been taken into police custody on suspicion of child neglect.

The shooting happened Tuesday, Oct. 3 at a home on Snowden Street. Police said someone found an unsecured gun inside the residence and the 8-year-old was shot in the head.

It’s still unclear who shot the boy. He remains in critical condition.

Police said four children -- between the ages of 1-8 -- and four adults were home at the time of the shooting. The adults were reportedly sleeping when the gun went off.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 4, that the father had been taken into custody for second-degree child neglect. Several guns were recovered by police from the home, including the one they believe shot the boy.