82º
Join Insider

Local News

Father taken into custody after 8-year-old boy shot in the head on Detroit’s west side

Boy remains in critical condition

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Police investigate a shooting on Detroit's west side on Oct. 3, 2023. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The father of an 8-year-old boy who was shot has been taken into police custody on suspicion of child neglect.

The shooting happened Tuesday, Oct. 3 at a home on Snowden Street. Police said someone found an unsecured gun inside the residence and the 8-year-old was shot in the head.

Background: 8-year-old boy critically injured after being shot in the head on Detroit’s west side

It’s still unclear who shot the boy. He remains in critical condition.

Police said four children -- between the ages of 1-8 -- and four adults were home at the time of the shooting. The adults were reportedly sleeping when the gun went off.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 4, that the father had been taken into custody for second-degree child neglect. Several guns were recovered by police from the home, including the one they believe shot the boy.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

email

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter