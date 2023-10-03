Fighting the stigma: Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bernstein advocates for mental health

It was back in April that Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard H. Bernstein announced he was seeking help for a mental health problem and would begin handling his judicial duties remotely.

DETROIT – Michigan Supreme Court Justices typically don’t do a lot of interviews and when they do, they aren’t usually about personal matters.

However, one member of Michigan’s high court is adding his voice to the growing chorus of those willing to talk about mental health.

Despite the constant pain he has, Bernstein will head to New York in November to run the New York Marathon. It will be the 26th marathon for Bernstein.

