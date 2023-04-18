Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein takes leave for mental health treatment

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard H. Bernstein announced he would be taking a short-term leave for mental health treatment outside of the state.

Bernstein announced the news on Tuesday, saying he will not be joining the rest of the court for its Oral Argument special session in Cheboygan later this month.

“The trust and confidence that the people of the state of Michigan place in me to serve in this role means so much to me,” stated Bernstein. “At the same time, I appreciate the opportunity to temporarily step out of the courtroom to focus on my mental health. During this time, I will continue working remotely on all active cases. I encourage everyone who struggles to seek the help they need.”

The Michigan Supreme Court Justice began his 8-year term in Jan. 2015. He is the first blind Justice in the state and was a known advocate for disabled rights before joining the Supreme Court.

The Justice has served on the Wayne State University Board of Governors and was an adjunct professor within the political science department at the University of Michigan. A graduate of the University of Michigan and a doctorate alum from the Northwestern University School of Law. Bernstein served as an attorney in the public service division for The Sam Bernstein Law Firm in Farmington Hills before becoming a Justice.

“The Court asks the people of Michigan to join them in supporting Justice Bernstein and respecting his privacy, as he prioritizes his well-being. We look forward to him rejoining the Court in person in the coming weeks,” Chief Justice Elizabeth T. Clement said in a statement.