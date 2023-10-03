67º
Police seek information on 2 men involved in Shelby Township shooting, home invasion

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The Shelby Township Police Detective Bureau is seeking information about two men who may have information regarding a home invasion and shots being fired. (Shelby Township Police Department)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Shelby Township Police Detective Bureau is seeking information about two men who may have information regarding a home invasion and shots being fired.

The incident occurred Thursday (Sept. 21) at 1:10 a.m. in the 14000 block of Valenti Lane in Shelby Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121 ext. 372, email Ahanser@shelbytwp.org, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

