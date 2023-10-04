Emergency alert test coming to your phone, TV on Wednesday: Here’s why

The first test of the national wireless emergency system by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is shown on a cellular phone in Detroit, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The federal government will test its emergency alert system on Wednesday afternoon, sending a test alert to cellphones and televisions across the country.

At 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, anyone with a cellphone or watching TV will receive a message saying “THIS IS A TEST.” There is nothing to be alarmed about -- the federal government is just testing the emergency alert system used to tell people about emergencies.

The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System sends out messages to cellphones using Wireless Emergency Alerts, and sends emergency messages via broadcast through the Emergency Alert System. These messages are typically sent to people in specific areas where there is an active emergency, such as a tornado. However, the test alert coming Wednesday will be sent to everyone in the country over a 30-minute period starting at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Cellphones should only receive the test once, officials said.

The national emergency notification systems are required under federal law to be tested at least once every three years. The last test was conducted in 2021.

The test is expected to carry on as scheduled, but officials have established Oct. 11 as their “backup testing date.”

Conspiracy theories have circulated online regarding Wednesday’s test, with some on social media alleging the test would activate nanoparticles that were introduced into people’s bodies. Experts and officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency have dismissed such claims.

Learn more about the national test on the IPAWS website here.