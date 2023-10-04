Michigan House approves carpool lanes along I-75

There may soon be a traffic shift that could alleviate some congestion along one of the busiest freeways in the state. The Michigan House has given final approval on carpool or HOV Lanes along I-75. The legislation now awaits Governor Gretchen Whitmer's signature.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign a bill that would allow for HOV or carpool lanes in Michigan along I-75.

“That’s a good idea,” one driver told Local 4.

Stretches of I-75 in Oakland County between 12 Mile Road and South Boulevard and 8 Mile to 12 Mile roads will be the first high-occupancy vehicle lanes in the state.

The HOV lanes would apply to two or more people riding in a vehicle.

The lanes would be in effect only on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of those windows, the lanes will be open to all drivers.

“These HOV lanes have been popular in other states for some time,” said MDOT spokesperson Robert Morosi. “Again, this is kind of our new commitment to modernizing our most heavily used freeways.”

For decades, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments has been trying to get more people to consider carpooling.

Commuter Connect is a program of SEMCOG and the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority that provides a resource for finding greener travel options, including carpooling.

“It is hard for people to try something new,” said SEMCOG planner Iris Steinberg. “And so every incentive we have is great.”

For some drivers, carpooling isn’t for them, even with designated lanes during peak travel times.

“I pray and everything during that time,” said one driver. “With other people in the car, I can’t do that.”

After the governor signs off on the legislation, the HOV lanes could be ready for use by the end of October, MDOT said.

MDOT is planning to spread the word about the benefits of HOV lanes, such as cutting down on congestion and pollution, along with the possible cost savings for drivers on fuel.