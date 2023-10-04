Scam alert: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office didn’t ask for gift cards

MONROE, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents know of a phone scam in the area.

According to authorities, the scammer is calling people from the phone number 734-228-4777 and claims to be a sergeant working in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Warrant and Citations Division. The caller gives the name of a former sergeant who worked with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer reportedly requests you leave a message with personal information and they will call you back. It’s unclear if they will call back and what will be requested if he does.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough is urging residents to double-check and verify if they believe they are being contacted by someone pretending to be law enforcement.

An officer’s identity in Monroe County can be verified by contacting the Sheriff’s Records Division or Sheriff’s Supervisor’s line at 734-240-7415 or 734-240-7700 and asking if that officer is currently working.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they will not make phone calls to collect money and will never request anyone to submit payment over the phone. They added they will never request payment in gift cards either.

Anyone who has given out banking or personal information over the phone is asked to contact police.

The Federal Trade Commission’s website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has released several warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website.