The Yunion celebrates 20 years of serving Metro Detroit youths, families

DETROIT – A fabulous celebration of social and community impact will take place Thursday, Oct. 5, as nonprofit The Yunion celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The event will highlight two decades of service and achievements of what the organization calls “The Cave,” a transformation training academy for boys.

Married couple Nicole and Jason Wilson have worked hard to create a positive impact on the youth of Detroit.

“At the time, when I started The Cave, there were many boot camp programs and Scared Straight programs and I quickly realized that our boys didn’t need to be scared straight, they needed to be healed,” Jason Wilson said. “I had to shift from just a discipline-only model in martial arts to one that created a safe space for boys to express their emotions. Then I discovered as well that our boys didn’t need more discipline, they needed more love. And that’s how The Cave was birthed.”

The program is so popular that there are currently more than 800 boys on the waitlist.

Thursday’s fundraising gala is sold out, but they are always accepting donations. Those donations directly impact their ability to help as many young men as possible. You can donate on The Yunion’s official website here.