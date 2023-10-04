What to expect from Mel Tucker’s Title IX hearing

DETROIT – Mel Tucker may be out as the head football coach at Michigan State University, but the Title IX case against him starts Thursday at Michigan State.

These proceedings aren’t like criminal court cases, but more like a human resources department investigation.

Elizabeth Abdnour is a Lansing area attorney who specializes in Title IX, special education and civil rights litigation. Liz joined me on the Daily Plus Live today to explain the process, how it will work and what MSU or Mel Tucker could gain from the findings when this is settled.