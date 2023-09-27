Michigan State officially fires Mel Tucker: ‘Public disrespect, contempt, ridicule’

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 09 : Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans talks to his team during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan State defeated Rutgers 31-13. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State has officially fired football coach Mel Tucker, citing the “public disrespect, contempt and ridicule” he brought upon the university.

Athletic director Alan Haller made the firing official around noon Wednesday -- nine days after Tucker was informed that this was the university’s intention. Tucker responded by calling Michigan State biased and accusing the school of disregarding due process.

MSU said Tucker’s firing is a result of his “admitted and undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university.”

Those behaviors constitute a breach of his contract, according to the university. Haller said Tucker didn’t respond with any adequate reasons he should not be terminated after receiving the notice of intent on Sept. 18.

“Simply put, Mr. Tucker’s response does not provide any information that refutes or undermines the multiple grounds for termination for cause set forth in the notice,” Haller said. “Instead, his 25-page response, which includes a 12-page letter from his attorney and a 13-page ‘expert report,’ provides a litany of excuses for his inappropriate behavior while expressly admitting to the problematic conduct outlined in the notice.”

Michigan State’s Office for Civil Rights case involving Brenda Tracy’s allegations against Tucker will continue. Tracy, a well-known advocate against sexual violence, is accusing Tucker of sexually harassing her during a phone call.

Harlon Barnett has officially ben named Michigan State’s interim head football coach, pending approval from the board during its October meeting.

You can read the full termination letter below.