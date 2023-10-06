1 dead, 1 injured in possible road rage shooting in Northwest Detroit

Police are investigating a possible road rage incident that ended in a shooting in Northwest Detroit.

The incident occurred Friday (Oct. 6) at 3:11 p.m. around the Detroit police 10th Precinct area on Burlingame and Wildemere streets.

Officials say there were three vehicles involved in the crash. There were also at least 17 shell castings on the ground.

Police say one woman succumbed to her injuries, and a man who suffered a gunshot wound was transported to a Metro Detroit hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officials say two vehicles remain on the scene.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.