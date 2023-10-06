60º
Local News

Best Bar Bracket winner: Voters picked this cocktail bar in Metro Detroit

The verdict is in ...

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

DETROIT – When you’re in the mood for impressive craft cocktails, an interesting environment, and an indulgent experience, which Metro Detroit bar do you go to?

We pitted some of the most stylish and beloved cocktail bars in the area against one another, and all week long you voted for your favorites.

It all came down to two located right here in Detroit: Sugar House and Two Birds.

And the winner is ...

With more than 8,000 votes, our viewers have declared Two Birds as the best cocktail bar in Detroit!

Operating out of an “old house” in the city’s West Village neighborhood, the space identifies itself as a “family-run neighborhood bar and seasonal custard shop.”

Thanks to everyone who voted!

You can learn more about the winning bar on their website here.

