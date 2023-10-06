Can’t color birds: Five strange Michigan laws

There are strange laws in every state, Michigan included. Here's five of our favorites that you may have not known about.

DETROIT – There are strange laws in every state, Michigan included. Here are five of our favorites that you may not have known about.

You might see car dealerships closed on Sunday. That’s because it’s illegal to sell them on Sundays. It’s not limited to dealerships, as personal sellers are also prohibited.

It’s illegal to cut hair if you aren’t a licensed barber, cosmetologist, in training or a family member.

Seducing an unmarried woman is a felony that can land you five years in prison or a $2,500 fine.

In Harper Woods, it’s illegal to have more than three cats or dogs in any combination. It’s also illegal to color birds and sell them as other birds.

You can watch the full story in the video player above.