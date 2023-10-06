Police search for person of interest linked to stabbing, killing 34-year-old roommate in Inkster

Inkster police are looking for a person of interest in a violent stabbing that killed a 34-year-old man.

The person of interest was identified as the victim’s roommate, 40-year-old Yanko Romero.

Police found the victim’s body in his garage on Meadow Lane Tuesday (Oct. 3) night while responding to a welfare check.

Police believe the stabbing occurred 10 days earlier, on Sept. 23.

On the same day of the alleged stabbing, a neighbor said they found a bloody knife on their front porch, and their window was broken.

Romero was taken to the hospital in an ambulance on the day of the alleged stabbing. Police said he wasn’t a person of interest at the time as they were not aware of the crime.

Romero has not been seen or heard from since he was released from the hospital on Sept. 26.

Police say Romero also has ties to Fort Meyers, Florida.

Anyone with information about Romero’s whereabouts should contact Inkster Police or submit tips anonymously through 1-800-SPEAK-UP.