64º
Join Insider

Local News

Police search for person of interest linked to stabbing, killing 34-year-old roommate in Inkster

Victim was found in response to welfare check

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Tags: Inkster, Wayne County
Inkster police are looking for a person of interest in a violent stabbing that killed a 34-year-old man. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich.Inkster police are looking for a person of interest in a violent stabbing that killed a 34-year-old man.

The person of interest was identified as the victim’s roommate, 40-year-old Yanko Romero.

Police found the victim’s body in his garage on Meadow Lane Tuesday (Oct. 3) night while responding to a welfare check.

Police believe the stabbing occurred 10 days earlier, on Sept. 23.

On the same day of the alleged stabbing, a neighbor said they found a bloody knife on their front porch, and their window was broken.

Romero was taken to the hospital in an ambulance on the day of the alleged stabbing. Police said he wasn’t a person of interest at the time as they were not aware of the crime.

Romero has not been seen or heard from since he was released from the hospital on Sept. 26.

Police say Romero also has ties to Fort Meyers, Florida.

Anyone with information about Romero’s whereabouts should contact Inkster Police or submit tips anonymously through 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter