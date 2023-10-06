DETROIT – Can you name the best burger you’ve ever tasted?

Though I’ve eaten and enjoyed many hamburgers throughout my life, I don’t think there’s ever been a moment when I said: “Now, that’s the best burger I’ve ever had.”

That’s not to say the multitude of options in Metro Detroit have let me down -- I just know there has to be one that will exceed my expectations and then some.

So, my colleagues and I have decided to take up the hunt for the best burger the Motor City has to offer. We’re aware of the obvious and famous spots, of course, but we also want to try any lesser-known joints that could be serving up perfection.

Let us know: Who serves the best burger in Metro Detroit? What restaurant do you think we must try? Tell us below and we’ll give it a go!

These 10 burger joints were declared the best burger spots by viewers in our 2020 Vote 4 The Best series. While we agree they’re great, we want to try everything before making our final decision!