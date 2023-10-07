Morning 4: DTE e-billing investigation, $3M Mega Millions winner -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan AG calls for an investigation into DTE’s electronic billing program

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Michigan Public Service Commission (MSPC) Chair to investigate DTE Energy’s eBill program.

The eBill program automatically enrolls a customer in DTE’s paperless billing program without any affirmative consent by the customer. It could pose hardships to customers who are unaware and not monitoring email accounts for bills they are accustomed to receiving in the mail which could lead to an accumulation of late bills and fees.

Michigan Lottery player wins $3M playing Mega Millions

The Mega Millions jackpot dropped to $20 million after a ticket in Texas matched all six numbers in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

Players matched all five numbers to win $1 million in California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Players in Michigan and New Jersey matched all five numbers and had the Megaplier to win $3 million.

UAW President Shawn Fain did not expand the strike on Friday: What to know

The president of the United Auto Workers union addressed members Friday to announce that progress had been made in negotiations with Detroit’s Big Three automakers, and that the strike would not be expanding this week.

UAW President Shawn Fain has been hosting weekly updates for members on Fridays as negotiations continue between the union and the prominent carmakers. When the UAW initiated its first-ever simultaneous strike against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor Company, workers only began striking at three of their facilities. Over the last few weeks, the union first expanded the strike to include 38 GM and Stellantis parts distribution centers, and then again to include two more GM and Ford plants.

How Delta meteorologists keep planes in the air

A team of more than 20 meteorologists for Delta Air Lines work around the clock to make sure planes stay in the air and arrive on time.

Local 4 spoke to Delta Air Lines meteorologist Warren Weston, a meteorologist at Detla Air Lines Global Operations Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I just love being able to combine my two passions of aviation and meteorology, and your forecast is really making an impact with your customer here,” Weston said.

